Answer: I am the beginning of the end riddle solved!

If you're struggling with the "I am the beginning of the end" riddle then not to worry. Here's the answer.

How have you been keeping busy during lockdown?

Many of us have found ourselves with much more free time on our hands but less uses for it. It's a good opportunity to broaden your horizons in the realm of entertainment, watching and listening to things you feel you didn't have time for before.

On the other hand, it's important to remain active and exercise regularly.

We've seen lots of people share their home workout routines, but it's also worth noting that you must keep your brain healthy too, and a great way to do just that is word puzzles.

Increasingly, we're seeing a range of riddles posted on social media and there have been some great ones to achieve viral attention.

So, let's talk about one of the best...

I am the beginning of the end riddle

Let's refresh our memories of the riddle itself for a moment:

"I am the beginning of the end, the end of every place. I am the beginning of eternity, the end of time and space. What am I?"

Honestly, this is one of the better riddles we've seen resurface again on the likes of Facebook and Twitter. Before checking the answer, give it one last go and see if you can crack it. Think outside of the box and pay close attention to the choice of words. How are they significant? Would it still work if you changed them?

There are variations of the riddle, and arguably, the longer the variation the better. Here's one from the tweet below: "I end the race. I am the beginning of the end. The start of eternity and the end of space. There are two of me in Heaven and one in hell. I am in water, fire, sunshine and darkness. I am the beginning of earth and the end of life. What am I?"

If you're still uncertain, then scroll down below and check out the answer.

Put on your thinking caps!

Riddle: I end the race. I am the beginning of the end. The start of eternity and the end of space. There are two of me in Heaven and one in hell. I am in water, fire, sunshine and darkness. I am the beginning of earth and the end of life. What am I? — Jill Taylor (@jilltaylormusic) May 4, 2018

Answer: I am the beginning of the end riddle

The answer to the "I am the beginning of the end" riddle is the letter "e".

It's a tough one, but reflect on the question carefully.

The word "end" begins with the letter, "space" ends with the letter, there are two uses of the letter in "heaven" and it's used in the words "water", "fire", "sunshine" and "darkness""

Similarly, "earth" begins with it and "life" ends with it.

Pretty clever, right? The choice of words encourages you to think of numerous objects, but it's actually far simpler than that. So, now you know the answer, share it with your family and friends. Even if they don't get it, some of the wrong answers are sure to be priceless!

