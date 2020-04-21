£30m star could quit Liverpool after what Klopp said about Van Dijk - report

Sadio Mane was seemingly frustrated by his Liverpool manager's comments, according to a report.

Sadio Mane is finding himself being linked with a move away from Liverpool.

The Mirror have recently reported that Zinedine Zidane has made the Reds winger his number one transfer target.

And now France Football have intimated that Mane would consider quitting Liverpool if the Spanish giants came knocking.

The report adds that the Senegal international harbours a bit of resentment toward his manager Jurgen Klopp.

Earlier this season, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk finished second behind Lionel Messi in the Ballon d'Or stakes, after Klopp had tipped the Dutchman to win the award.

And according to France Football, Mane, who was also in the reckoning and finished fourth, was left with a 'bitter taste' after the German talked up Van Dijk and not him.

Is this true?

It seems very unlikely that Mane would want to leave Liverpool, technically the best team in the world after winning the FIFA Club World Cup in December, just because Klopp said Van Dijk deserved the Ballon d'Or.

When transfer stories are doing the rounds, it's referred to as silly season for a reason and it's because of stories like this.

He might well be attracted to Real Madrid - what player wouldn't be? - but to suggest that it's because of Klopp's comments seems very strange.

The 28-year-old joined the Anfield club from Southampton in 2016, with The Guardian reporting the fee to be £30 million.