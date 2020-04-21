£300m takeover could help Celtic land star who snubbed them this year

The Newcastle United player reportedly rejected a move to Celtic in January.

Celtic tried and failed to sign Christian Atsu toward the end of the January transfer window.

In need of a winger, the Hoops gave Newcastle United a shout in the knowledge that Atsu wasn't playing regularly.

But the Ghana international snubbed a move to Celtic [The Express] and was reportedly determined to fight for first-team football at St James's Park.

Well, that fight has never looked as futile as it is now and maybe, just maybe, the Hoops could get him if they went back.

It's a futile fight because the Magpies are on the brink of a £300 million Saudi-led takeover.

With respect to Atsu, the money men buying the North-East club clearly have big plans and he will more than likely get pushed to the side even more.

Thing is, three goals in 79 Premier League appearances indicate that he probably isn't good enough to get a move to another top-flight English club.

A lot of things are up in the air right now, but Celtic could have Champions League football in the near future and, of course, Neil Lennon's side might be going for 10-in-a-row next term.

The 28-year-old hasn't had a trophy-laden career, winning a title with Porto in 2013 and the Championship with United in 2017.

He might well want some more medals and clout and a move to Parkhead would be hard to turn down a second time knowing that you're probably finished at St James's Park.