Quick links

Celtic

Newcastle United

£300m takeover could help Celtic land star who snubbed them this year

Shane Callaghan
Newcastle player Christian Atsu (r) scores the opening goal past Jack Butland during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Stoke City at St. James Park on September 16,...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Newcastle United player reportedly rejected a move to Celtic in January.

Christian Atsu of Newcastle United (30) controls the ball whilst being pursued by Joshua King of AFC Bournemouth (17) and Jefferson Lerma (8) during the Premier League match between AFC...

Celtic tried and failed to sign Christian Atsu toward the end of the January transfer window.

In need of a winger, the Hoops gave Newcastle United a shout in the knowledge that Atsu wasn't playing regularly.

Subscribe

But the Ghana international snubbed a move to Celtic [The Express] and was reportedly determined to fight for first-team football at St James's Park.

Well, that fight has never looked as futile as it is now and maybe, just maybe, the Hoops could get him if they went back.

It's a futile fight because the Magpies are on the brink of a £300 million Saudi-led takeover.

With respect to Atsu, the money men buying the North-East club clearly have big plans and he will more than likely get pushed to the side even more.

Thing is, three goals in 79 Premier League appearances indicate that he probably isn't good enough to get a move to another top-flight English club.

A lot of things are up in the air right now, but Celtic could have Champions League football in the near future and, of course, Neil Lennon's side might be going for 10-in-a-row next term.

The 28-year-old hasn't had a trophy-laden career, winning a title with Porto in 2013 and the Championship with United in 2017.

He might well want some more medals and clout and a move to Parkhead would be hard to turn down a second time knowing that you're probably finished at St James's Park.

Christian Atsu of Newcastle United applauds the crowd after the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United at John Smith's Stadium on December 15, 2018 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch