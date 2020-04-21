£20m loanee going back to Arsenal, new deal arranged - report

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be going back to North London once his loan extension expires.

Reports in Italy have claimed that Arsenal and Roma have agreed a new deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The Armenia international joined the Serie A club on a season-long loan from the North Londoners last summer.

That loan was supposed to expire in June but European football has been halted for over a month and might not resume before Mkhitaryan's deal was originally supposed to end.

But Corriere Dello Sport have reported that Arsenal have agreed new terms with Roma to let him stay in the Italian capital until the 2019-20 season is finished, at which point he'll return to his parent club.

The report adds that the Italians might be interested in keeping the former Manchester United attacker for the long term, but that a £20 million asking price might scupper their ambition.

This definitely suits Arsenal.

Mkhitaryan is earning £180,000 per week with the Gunners and the longer they don't have to pay him, the better. Especially now, with Arsenal and every club around Europe hemorrhaging money due to the lack of match-day revenue.

He joined the Emirates Stadium club in a swap deal a little over two years ago, with Alexis Sanchez going to Old Trafford.