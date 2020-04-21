Quick links

Arsenal

£20m loanee going back to Arsenal, new deal arranged - report

Shane Callaghan
Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on February 10, 2018 in London, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be going back to North London once his loan extension expires.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at Emirates Stadium on May 6, 2018 in London, England.

Reports in Italy have claimed that Arsenal and Roma have agreed a new deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The Armenia international joined the Serie A club on a season-long loan from the North Londoners last summer.

That loan was supposed to expire in June but European football has been halted for over a month and might not resume before Mkhitaryan's deal was originally supposed to end.

But Corriere Dello Sport have reported that Arsenal have agreed new terms with Roma to let him stay in the Italian capital until the 2019-20 season is finished, at which point he'll return to his parent club.

The report adds that the Italians might be interested in keeping the former Manchester United attacker for the long term, but that a £20 million asking price might scupper their ambition.

This definitely suits Arsenal.

Mkhitaryan is earning £180,000 per week with the Gunners and the longer they don't have to pay him, the better. Especially now, with Arsenal and every club around Europe hemorrhaging money due to the lack of match-day revenue.

He joined the Emirates Stadium club in a swap deal a little over two years ago, with Alexis Sanchez going to Old Trafford.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on February 3, 2018 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch