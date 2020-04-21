£10m target sends message to Saint-Maximin about Newcastle takeover on Instagram

Newcastle United had defender Jetro Willems on loan at St. James' Park over the early part of the campaign.

Jetro Willems has jokingly posted about Newcastle United’s takeover on Instagram, while Federico Fernandes has also expressed his excitement.

Newcastle are expected to be handed over to new owners in the very near future, and they will immediately become one of the richest clubs in the Premier League.

Speculation has been rife over who Newcastle could sign, with some of the most talented players in the worlds now tipped as targets for the Magpies.

And when 433 mocked up an image of how Newcastle’s line-up could look next season, Willems and Fernandez couldn’t help but respond.

Willems wrote to Allan Saint-Maximin: 'We out, or just on the bench?'

Fernandez, meanwhile, claimed that St. James' Park would need 100,000 seats, as he expects fans to flood back.

Fernandez and willems are taking the news well #nufctakeover pic.twitter.com/2zG2SwIpkB — Jack Chaytor (@jchaytor16) April 20, 2020

Willems has been linked with a £10 million move to Newcastle in the Chronicle, after a successful loan deal earlier in the campaign.

The left-back impressed before picking up an injury which cut his time in the North East short.

It now remains to be seen whether Newcastle will go back in for Willems, or whether they will have an even more ambitious target in mind over the summer.