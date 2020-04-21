Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

£10m target sends message to Saint-Maximin about Newcastle takeover on Instagram

John Verrall
Jetro Willems of Newcastle United arrives at the ground before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on January 18, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United had defender Jetro Willems on loan at St. James' Park over the early part of the campaign.

Jetro Willems of Newcastle United arrives at the ground before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on January 18, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

Jetro Willems has jokingly posted about Newcastle United’s takeover on Instagram, while Federico Fernandes has also expressed his excitement.

Newcastle are expected to be handed over to new owners in the very near future, and they will immediately become one of the richest clubs in the Premier League.

Speculation has been rife over who Newcastle could sign, with some of the most talented players in the worlds now tipped as targets for the Magpies.

 

And when 433 mocked up an image of how Newcastle’s line-up could look next season, Willems and Fernandez couldn’t help but respond.

Willems wrote to Allan Saint-Maximin: 'We out, or just on the bench?'

Fernandez, meanwhile, claimed that St. James' Park would need 100,000 seats, as he expects fans to flood back. 

 

Willems has been linked with a £10 million move to Newcastle in the Chronicle, after a successful loan deal earlier in the campaign.

The left-back impressed before picking up an injury which cut his time in the North East short.

It now remains to be seen whether Newcastle will go back in for Willems, or whether they will have an even more ambitious target in mind over the summer.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch