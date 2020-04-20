Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

‘Wow’: PL rival a big fan of Tottenham Hotspur 26-year-old

Subhankar Mondal
New signing Tammy Abraham of Aston Villa poses for a picture at the club's training ground at Bodymoor Heath on August 31, 2018 in Birmingham, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane plays together for England.

Nacho Monreal of Arsenal, Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates...

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham raved about Tottenham Hotspur star and his England international teammate Harry Kane during Copa 90’s FIFA 20 match.

The 22-year-old striker plays with the 26-year-old for the England national football team, and he has been blown away by the Tottenham star.

Abraham said about Kane on Copa 90’s FIFA 20 match: “Best striker in the world. Just training with Harry (Kane) is crazy.

“Even when we just had little things like set-pieces before a game, the ball came to him in the box and everyone was just chilling and relaxing, Kane just banged it into the top corner. You could just look at him and ‘wow’”.

 

Stats

Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and has proved to be a regular goalscorer in the Premier League over the years.

The England international has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 20 Premier League appearances this season, while in 2018-19, he scored 17 goals and provided four assists in the league, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2017-18, Kane scored 30 goals and provided two assists in the league, while in 2016-17, he found the net 29 times and provided seven assists in the league, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Tammy Abraham of Chelsea scores the 1st Chelsea goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on December 04, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Tottenham youngster Ryan Sessegnon has stated his best position.

The 19-year-old England Under-21 international can operate as a left-winger or as a left-back.

Sessegnon said when asked about his favourite position, as shown in the video below: “For me, I’d say left-back or left-wing back. In a formation of a 5-3-2, as a wing-back. Or if we play as a four, I’d play as a full back and attacking.”

Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch