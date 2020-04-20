‘Wow’: PL rival a big fan of Tottenham Hotspur 26-year-old

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane plays together for England.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham raved about Tottenham Hotspur star and his England international teammate Harry Kane during Copa 90’s FIFA 20 match.

The 22-year-old striker plays with the 26-year-old for the England national football team, and he has been blown away by the Tottenham star.

Abraham said about Kane on Copa 90’s FIFA 20 match: “Best striker in the world. Just training with Harry (Kane) is crazy.

“Even when we just had little things like set-pieces before a game, the ball came to him in the box and everyone was just chilling and relaxing, Kane just banged it into the top corner. You could just look at him and ‘wow’”.

Stats

Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and has proved to be a regular goalscorer in the Premier League over the years.

The England international has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 20 Premier League appearances this season, while in 2018-19, he scored 17 goals and provided four assists in the league, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2017-18, Kane scored 30 goals and provided two assists in the league, while in 2016-17, he found the net 29 times and provided seven assists in the league, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Meanwhile, Tottenham youngster Ryan Sessegnon has stated his best position.

The 19-year-old England Under-21 international can operate as a left-winger or as a left-back.

Sessegnon said when asked about his favourite position, as shown in the video below: “For me, I’d say left-back or left-wing back. In a formation of a 5-3-2, as a wing-back. Or if we play as a four, I’d play as a full back and attacking.”