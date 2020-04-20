Will Minecraft Dungeons be free for Minecraft owners?

Some Minecraft owners are wondering whether they'll be able to get Minecraft Dungeons for free.

While Minecraft Windows 10 owners are currently enjoying the unrecognisable beauty of the RTX beta from Nvidia, console gamers and even some PC players are anticipating the Minecraft Dungeon spin-off that has been described as family-friendly Diablo. And, in anticipation of this standalone game's release, some Mojang loyalists are asking whether they get it for free.

Minecraft Dungeons was initially slated to come out in April, but it was unfortunately delayed until next month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Yet, while its release date is further away than previously expected, some fans have been able to participate in a beta to get a heavy sampling.

Although it's a completely standalone game that only shares the same universe, there are some fans who continue to ask whether they get the game for free as a reward for already owning the main Mojang title. Fortunately or unfortunately though, Mojang isn't giving any preferential treatment.

Will Minecraft Dungeons be free if you own Minecraft?

Minecraft Dungeons will not be free if you own Minecraft.

Regardless of whether you own Minecraft or not, Minecraft Dungeons will cost £16.74 or £24.99 for the Hero Edition (via Microsoft Store).

While the game isn't free for newcomers or Mojang loyalists, it will be part of Xbox Game Pass.

Minecraft Dungeons Xbox Game Pass

Minecraft Dungeons will be included in Xbox Game Pass via its Standard Edition.

Mojang says that Xbox Game Pass members will be able to save up to 10% on Minecraft Dungeons DLC and add-ons, and they also state that Ultimate members will have access on both console and PC.

You can sign up for just £7.99 a month to experience over 100 games on either Xbox One or PC exclusively, whereas the Ultimate membership costs just £10.99 and will allow you switch between console and personal computer whenever you want.