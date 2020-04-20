'Will be leaving soon': Manager admits reported Leeds target is going this summer

Marcelo Bielsa's Championship table-toppers Leeds United reportedly want long-term Victor Orta target Cyle Larin at Elland Road - will Besiktas sell?

Leeds United target Cyle Larin will be leaving Zulte Waregem at the end of this season, the Jupiler League club’s manager Francky Dury has told Het Nieuwsblad.

When the summer transfer window opens, Elland Road could finally welcome a forward who has been on Victor Orta’s radar since he was banging in the goals alongside Brazilian legend Kaka at Orlando City.

Canada international Larin is a £3.5 million summer target for the Championship table-toppers, according to Fotospor, after producing nine goals and 11 assists during an impressive 2019/20 campaign.

Larin is currently owned by Besiktas but has spent the last nine months or so on loan in Belgium.

Zulte Waregem had planned to sign the 25-year-old permanently in the off-season (Fanatik), scuppering Leeds’ hopes of landing a player Orta has admired for at least three years now. But Dury’s comments have given the Whites a timely boost ahead of what is likely to be a testing transfer window.

“Larin will be leaving soon,” Dury admits bluntly.

The 6ft 2ins frontman might not be the most lethal hitman in the game but, as his impressive tally of assists show, he is the kind of all-action, all-round centre-forward that Marcelo Bielsa appreciates. He is even three centre metres taller than Leeds’ first-choice striker Patrick Bamford.

“Cyle does everything well, because he creates chances,” says Larin’s Zulte Waregam strike partner, a certain Saido Berahino.

“If he didn't create any more chances, he would really have to worry.”