Why Arsenal striker would be ideal signing for new look Newcastle United

Newcastle should renew long standing interest in Alexandre Lacazette.

Newcastle United have a chance for a fresh start if and when a proposed takeover is finalised.

Talk is already turning to potential signings, although don't exactly expect Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo to be rocking up at Newcastle any time soon.

Big names can still be targeted, providing they tick the right boxes. Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is one such player.

He needs a new challenge Lacazette arrived at Arsenal on the back of prolific spell at Lyon, which included a 37 goal campaign in 2016/17.

At Arsenal he hasn't done badly, but he hasn't reached those heights either, failing to crack the 20 goal barrier in any of his three seasons at the club.

Arsenal are heading into their own new era, and Lacazette risks looking like a spare part, with Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah breaking through.

Newcastle could offer him a key role as their top striker, and the opportunity to be the main man would suit him, having had to share the spotlight at Arsenal with the superior Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

This could appeal to him as he looks ahead to trying to earn a place in France's Euro 2021 squad.

Already used to English football There should be little adjustment required for Lacazette.

He has scored 45 goals in three season at Arsenal so far, which is still a credible return even if Arsenal had hoped for better.

Newcastle's top scorer this season is Miguel Almiron on six goals. Lacazette would be a credible improvement.

Lacazette should be all too aware of Newcastle. The Toon have had interest since as far back as 2014, the Chronicle reported.

Plenty more to offer Newcastle's new owners will have big ambitions, and they will want to create superstars.

Lacazette, 28, would be a very useful stop gap for two or three seasons, if he can be tempted away.

The Mail has reported Arsenal are happy to cash in and sell Lacazette this summer.

If Newcastle are serious about moving forward, the Frenchman is exactly the type of player they should be targeting.