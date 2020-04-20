Killing Eve: Who plays Geraldine in season 3? Game of Thrones fans will recognise Gemma Whelan!

Killing Eve is back on our screens for series 3 and features a familiar face as new character, Geraldine.

Since it arrived on our screens in 2018, Killing Eve has become one of the must-watch shows on TV.

Not only is Killing Eve packed with plenty of drama and enough twists and turns to make a racing driver dizzy, but the series is undoubtedly one of the best in the industry at showcasing female talent, whether that's in the writing department or acting out the captivating scenes.

For the past two seasons, Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) have led the way with Fiona Shaw's Carolyn heading up MI6's Russia department.

Now, the newly-released series 3 has added a character that Carolyn will be all too familiar with in the form of Geraldine.

But just who is this new character and who is the actress playing her?

Killing Eve series 3 on the BBC

Killing Eve's third season arrived in the UK on April 13th on BBC iPlayer, following its launch in the US on April 12th.

The new instalment picks up six months after the events of series 2 which saw Villanelle shoot Eve and leave her for dead.

However, Eve was not killed in Rome and we join her in series 3 as she's living and working in London's Koreatown.

Villanelle, meanwhile, is now living it up in Spain and is in the middle of her wedding day when we meet her in series 3 before an old acquaintance crashes the wedding to recruit her.

Who is Geraldine in Killing Eve?

Geraldine is introduced in episode 2 of the new series and is the estranged daughter of MI6's Carolyn.

Geraldine is played in Killing Eve by Gemma Whelan.

The 38-year-old actress (39 as of April 23rd, 2020) will be a familiar face to many as she boasts over 50 acting credits in her 12-year acting career, according to IMDb. We'll get onto her previous roles in a moment.

Gemma Whelan began her rise to fame as a comedian and even appeared a Edinburgh's Fringe Festival in 2013 but has since become best known for her acting.

Away from the stage and screen, Gemma Whelan is very active on social media and has accounts on Twitter and Instagram with a combined following of 587,000 across both platforms.

Gemma Whelan: Films and TV

Gemma Whelan's acting debut came in 2008 according to IMDb when she appeared in the short film Frites.

Since then, she's appeared in over 50 acting roles, with the most prominent coming in the likes of Guliver's Travels, Upstar Crow, The End of the F***ing World and the 2019 film Emma.

However, without a doubt, Gemma Whelan is best known for her seven-year stint as Yara Greyjoy in the hit series, Game of Thrones.

Killing Eve series 3, featuring Gemma Whelan as Geraldine, continues weekly on BBC America, BBC iPlayer and BBC One.