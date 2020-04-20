Who is Danny Sapani? Killing Eve actor's previous roles, age and Instagram

Killing Eve returns for season 3 and stars series newcomer Danny Sapani.

The series premiered back in 2018 and is based on the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings. It swiftly became a phenomenon and we look back on it as one of the most celebrated efforts of the 2010s.

We're delighted to see its regular cast return, along with some new faces...

Killing Eve's Danny Sapani: Previous roles

Danny Sapani stars in Killing Eve season 3 as Jamie, appearing in the episodes 'Slowly Slowly Catchy Monkey' and 'Management Sucks'.

According to IMDb, the 49-year-old British-Ghanaian actor first appeared on screens in a 1992 comedy-drama called B & B (he played Henry).

Fast forward to 2001 and he landed another film role in Mike Figgis' Hotel (AJ) and would later go on to star in the likes of Song for a Raggy Boy (Preston), The Oxford Murders (Scott), Mercenaries (Ambassador), Hard Boiled Sweets (Leroy), Tezz (Train Driver David) and Danny Boyle's criminally underrated Trance (Nate) with James McAvoy.

It's also worth noting that he appeared in two of the biggest blockbusters of the 2010s; 2018's Black Panther (Border Tribe Elder) and Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi (Medical Frigate Captain).

Danny Sapani: TV roles

As you can see, he's been in some great films, but Killing Eve is hardly his introduction into the realm of television.

Fans of the Hulu series Harlots will recognise him as William North, a character he has reprised for an impressive 22 episodes now.

Other TV highlights include Penny Dreadful (Sembene), Misfits (Tony Morecombe), Doctor Who (Colonel Manton), MotherFatherSon (Jahan Zakari), The Crown (President Nkrumah), Broken (Daniel Martin), The Bastard Executioner (Berber the Moor), Blackout (Detective Griffin) and Ultimate Force (Cpl. Ricky Mann).

Danny Sapani and Michael B. Jordan attend an evening at the House Of Lords for the upcoming film "Just Mercy" on January 14, 2020 in London, England.

Is Danny Sapani on Instagram?

When you admire somebody's work, whether they're an actor, musician or painter, Instagram is always a great way to keep up to date with them.

You can find Danny Sapani over at @dsapani; he currently has 406 followers.

While that may not seem like a lot, there's perhaps a pretty obvious reason...

His account is on private!

So, it's worth heading over to his Twitter at @DannySapani, where he currently boasts over 2,700 followers.

