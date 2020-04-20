Where was Batwoman filmed? Explore the Canadian filming locations of the Arrowverse's newest series

Batwoman has finally arrived on our screens here in the UK but where was the series filmed?

While Marvel are the undisputed kings of superhero cinema, DC has been working at building its own universe for the small screen.

Over the past eight years, the so-called Arrowverse has grown into a five-show universe and in 2019 gave us one of the most highly-anticipated TV crossovers ever in the Crisis on Infinite Earths specials.

One of the key components in the five-episode special was Batwoman who has recently taken to the screen in her own series.

The show arrived in the US in late 2019 and finally, viewers in the UK now have the chance to watch as the Ruby Rose-led series is now airing on E4.

Naturally, the series is set in Gotham City but where exactly is Batwoman filmed?

ALSO ON TV: GoT fans will recognise Killing Eve's newest cast member

Batwoman on E4

After the series launched in the US in October 2019, Batwoman finally made its debut in the UK on March 29th and has been airing weekly since.

The series follows Kate Kane as she takes justice into her own hands as she takes on the mantle of Batwoman after the disappearance of Bruce Wayne and Batman three years before.

Gotham City has once again become a crime-infested cesspit but can Batwoman be the symbol to restore hope?

Where was Batwoman filmed?

Batwoman was primarily filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The Canadian city, famed for hosting the Winter Olympics in 2010, takes on the role of Gotham City in Batwoman.

However, some extra location shooting also took place in Chicago, Illinois, the same location that Christopher Nolan used for 2008's The Dark Knight.

The exact locations used in the series have not been disclosed by Warner Bros. TV but eagle-eyed fans will surely be able to pick out some notable landmarks.

What about the other Arrowverse TV shows?

Like Batwoman, the rest of the TV series in the Arrowverse are now all filmed in Vancouver which, thanks to its bustling film production industry, is often nicknamed Hollywood North.

That's right, Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl all share the same filming location despite being set in different cities.

However, the first season of Supergirl was actually filmed in Los Angeles, instead of Vancouver, but did switch locations after its first season.

New episodes of Batwoman are releasing weekly on Sunday evenings on E4 while the episodes released so far are available to stream on All 4.