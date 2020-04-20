Here's what order to watch the Hannibal movies in: A marathon for strong appetites!

If you're looking to spend a day with the Dr, here's what order to watch the Hannibal movies in.

During the lockdown, there are a wealth of ways to keep entertained.

You can read a book, paint, draw, watch a TV series, exercise, play an instrument... you name it. On the other hand, there's the movie marathon!

We've seen plenty of people take to social media to announce ideas for their own, with lots going with Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Caribbean, Rocky, Fast and Furious and Mission: Impossible.

However, if you're feeling something a little more sinister, then a Hannibal marathon is certainly worth making the time for.

The character of Hannibal Lecter is ingrained in popular culture and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone without even a passing awareness of the notorious icon.

He first surfaced in Richard Harris' novels and soon made his way onto screens, where he would remain for decades.

OUTER BANKS: Meet rising star Madelyn Cline

Here's what order to watch the Hannibal movies in

A movie marathon of the Hannibal films is certainly manageable.

So, if you're looking to follow the narrative of the character in chronological order, here you go:

Hannibal Rising (2007) dir. Peter Webber

Red Dragon (2002) dir. Brett Ratner

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) dir. Jonathan Demme

Hannibal (2001) dir. Ridley Scott

You can also include 1986's Manhunter if you wish. Directed by Michael Mann, the film - like 2002's Red Dragon - is also an adaptation of Thomas Harris' 1981 novel, Red Dragon.

In this adaptation, Hannibal Lecter is played by Brian Cox.

The character was portrayed by Anthony Hopkins in Red Dragon, The Silence of the Lambs and Hannibal, but the version of the twisted villain in Hannibal Rising was tackled by Gaspard Ulliel; Aaran Thomas took on duties as young Hannibal.

THE BOYS ARE BACK! More Bulletproof on the way

Who is your favorite movie villain?? Mine is Hannibal Lector....he still scares me pic.twitter.com/MgIz3XGNs7 — Paul Jaglinski (@JaglinskiPaul) April 14, 2020

Hannibal movies: Which is the best?

You probably already know what we're going to say...

None of the Hannibal films has left such a powerful and lingering impression as Jonathan Demme's The Silence of the Lambs.

Although Hannibal Rising wasn't exactly embraced by critics, fans of the series have found elements to admire it for. Similarly, Red Dragon and Hannibal weren't considered perfect, but they have clear strengths.

On the other hand, many audiences would be quick to declare The Silence of the Lambs as a perfect thriller and one of the best films of the nineties. It's a film which transcends barriers, heralded by the horror community for its genre elements yet adopted by those who don't even like scary movies.

We'd also like to remind you that it boasts five Academy Awards, having bagged Best Picture, Actor, Director, Actress and Adapted Screenplay. Despite Hopkin's limited screentime, his powerful presence made him a shoo-in for the honour - an iconic performance in an iconic film.

SEE ALSO: Embark on a deadly adventure with Extraction

So, if you want to enjoy it in a marathon, get down to it... "tick-tock."

In other news, Lee Min-ho triumphs in new Netflix series.