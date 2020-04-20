Quick links

'What a mentality': Some Spurs fans impressed by what their 19-year-old prospect has said

Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020 in...
Tottenham Hotspur youngster Ryan Sessegnon has made just 12 appearances across all competitions this season.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have praised Ryan Sessegnon, after he told Football United that Jose Mourinho was aiming for the title next season.

Tottenham have had a rather disappointing campaign, where they have failed to live up to expectations.

However, Sessegnon thinks that Spurs can bounce back again next term.

"The gaffer wants to push on next year, I can't see why we won't be pushing for the top 2 or 3,” Sessegnon said.

 

“We’ve got a very strong squad. If we can add some bits to it we can go all the way and I know the gaffer is looking to win title.”

And Sessegnon’s ambitious comments about where Tottenham can finish have impressed their supporters.

It is still unclear how big a part Sessegnon will play at Tottenham next term.

The youngster has had some difficulty adapting at Spurs this term, and he has failed to make a big impact.

While Sessegnon has shown flashes of quality, but Mourinho has spoken about how the England youth international needs to have more confidence in his own ability.

Sessegnon has failed to nail down a place in Tottenham’s starting line-up, and he has made just 12 appearances across all competitions.

John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

