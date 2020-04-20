'What a mentality': Some Spurs fans impressed by what their 19-year-old prospect has said

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Ryan Sessegnon has made just 12 appearances across all competitions this season.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have praised Ryan Sessegnon, after he told Football United that Jose Mourinho was aiming for the title next season.

Tottenham have had a rather disappointing campaign, where they have failed to live up to expectations.

However, Sessegnon thinks that Spurs can bounce back again next term.

"The gaffer wants to push on next year, I can't see why we won't be pushing for the top 2 or 3,” Sessegnon said.

“We’ve got a very strong squad. If we can add some bits to it we can go all the way and I know the gaffer is looking to win title.”

And Sessegnon’s ambitious comments about where Tottenham can finish have impressed their supporters.

It is still unclear how big a part Sessegnon will play at Tottenham next term.

The youngster has had some difficulty adapting at Spurs this term, and he has failed to make a big impact.

While Sessegnon has shown flashes of quality, but Mourinho has spoken about how the England youth international needs to have more confidence in his own ability.

Sessegnon has failed to nail down a place in Tottenham’s starting line-up, and he has made just 12 appearances across all competitions.