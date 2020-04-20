Westworld: Who is Martin Connells? How the dead host-copy could be key in defeating Dolores

Martin Connells has not been in Westworld for long but a revelation in season 3, episode 6 could be crucial.

Following the unprecedented success of Game of Thrones, HBO has no doubt been on the lookout for a similar lightning in a bottle moment.

And, while viewing figures may not match the hit fantasy series, Westworld certainly has taken on the mantle as HBO's biggest series since it launched in 2016.

The series blends a collection of genres, most prominently the western genre, with sci-fi and have created a truly unique series.

But as ever with sci-fi, audiences are often left with plenty of questions, especially with so many characters coming and going.

The latest episode of Westworld, season 3's episode 6, has left fans wondering about the character of Martin Connells.

Westworld season 3

After season 2 last appeared on our screens in June 2018, season 3 of Westworld finally arrived here in the UK on March 16th, 2020.

Episodes have hit our screens each Monday since, after airing on Sundays in the US.

After beginning the series as one of the main protagonists, Dolores Abernathy has slowly become the lead antagonist of the series and has been responsible for the deaths of several major characters.

The most recent episode, the sixth in season 3, follows Maeve, Hector and Lee as they attempt to learn Dolores' plan of action after spending much of seasons 2 and 3 causing trouble.

The information they need comes courtesy of a host module, or pearl, from the host-copy of Martin Connells but just who was Martin Connells and what does this discovery mean for the future of Westworld?

Who is Connells in Westworld?

Martin Connells is a character who was introduced for season 3 of Westworld.

Played by 54-year-old Scottish actor, Tommy Flanagan, Martin Connells is a fixer for Liam Dempsey Jr and Incite.

However, in his first episode on the show, Connells is killed off by a host-copy of himself that had been created by Dolores Abernathy to infiltrate Incite and manipulate Liam.

In episode 5 of season 3, Connells' host-copy blows up itself and several of Serac's followers in order to kick-start a revolution against Serac and Incite.

How Connells could be crucial in taking down Dolores

The discovery of Connells' damaged but in-tact host module could be crucial to defeating Dolores.

Throughout much of seasons 2 and 3, Dolores has been several steps ahead of her pursuers but with the information on the host pearl, it could allow Maeve and co the chance to get the upper hand.

However, the host module is taken by Charlotte Hale's host-copy, who is controlled by Dolores, which throws Maeve's plan right back into doubt.

It'll be fascinating to see how the rest of Westworld season 3 pans out after these latest twists and turns.

Westworld continues on Sunday evenings on HBO in the US while UK viewers can tune in on Mondays until the season finale arrives on May 3rd and 4th respectively.