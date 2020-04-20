Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'We'll regret this, this is madness': Some Arsenal fans very worried after transfer update

John Verrall
Mikel Arteta the manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal could let go of both Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, with Odsonne Edouard reportedly targeting as their replacement.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29:Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal and Fikayo Romori of Chelsea FC in action

Arsenal fans do not appear at all keen on suggestions that both Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette could leave in the same transfer window.

The Daily Express claim that Arsenal are considering offloading both of their main strikers in the coming months, as Mikel Arteta looks to completely change his attacking unit at the Emirates Stadium.

But Arsenal supporters have concerns over reports that both Aubameyang and Lacazette could leave, as they feel that replacing both of them could be difficult.

Aubameyang has just a year left on his contract at Arsenal, which makes his future uncertain.

The Gabonese forward has scored prolifically for the Gunners ever since signing, but he is yet to commit his future to the club, and Arsenal may be forced to cash in on him this summer.

 

Lacazette, meanwhile, has struggled for form this term - with Arteta seemingly favouring other options.

The Frenchman has scored just nine goals all campaign, and Arsenal appear to be looking at alternatives.

The Express claim that Arsenal are leading the way for Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard, as Arteta aims to bring in a new number nine.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch