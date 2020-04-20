Wayne Rooney compares Harry Kane to Ruud van Nistelrooy

Tottenham front man get backing from former England teammate.

Wayne Rooney has told The Times he regards Harry Kane as the best goalscorer in modern football.

Rooney praised his former England teammate's ability to drop deep, but says the Tottenham star is at his best when he is allowed to lead the line.

The Derby County forward likened Kane to his former Manchester United teammate Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Rooney said: "In the last two seasons we’ve seen him drop deeper more and play balls in behind and he’s very good at it, as we saw when England beat Spain in Seville. But if I were managing Harry, I’d be telling him to stay high as that No 9.

"His biggest strength is finishing and he strikes the ball so well that from 20 yards or closer he should be looking to hit it whenever possible.

"Harry is a classic No 9, the closest I’ve seen to Ruud. If I were building a team, he’s the one I’d start with. Harry Kane: there’s my No 9. Then I’d build the rest around him."

Rooney added that he expects Kane to beat his England goalscoring record and believes he is very capable of doing so.

Kane this season set a new record by becoming the fastest ever player to reach 20 Champions League goals, managing this feat in just 24 matches.

He has a long way to catch Van Nistelrooy's tally though, with the Dutchman reaching 56.

Kane has 136 Premier League goals to his name in 201 matches.

Van Nistelrooy surprisingly did not reach 100, scoring 95 Premier League goals in 150 games.