Tottenham man is sleeping at training ground - report

The Tottenham Hotspur head coach has seemingly moved into the complex.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly living at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground at the moment.

The Mirror have reported that Mourinho has moved out of his home in Belgravia and is bunking with two of his colleagues at Hotspur Way.

The 57-year-old is said to be staying with goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos and tactical analyst Ricardo Formosinho.

Tottenhan have accommodation facilities - called The Lodge - at their training ground.

All three were spotted going for a walk in the vicinity of the Lilywhites' training complex on Sunday.

Mourinho found himself in hot water recently when he flouted the government-advised social distancing measures amid the ongoing global health emergency.

The Tottenham boss, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November, held a small training session at Hadley Common park in North London, with the club swiftly reminding him via a statement to respect the health guidelines.