Tottenham fans react to Jack Wilshere's comments about Dembele

The former Arsenal man hasn't always been on the good side of Tottenham fans but his recent comments have eased the tension a little bit.

West Ham's Jack Wilshere was asked on Instagram about the toughest opponent he has played against in the Premier League over the years.

The former Arsenal man was quick to respond and to the surprise of many, it was someone who used to play for the Gunners' arch-rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

Wilshere claimed that ex-Spurs star Mousa Dembele was his toughest opponent ever which made Tottenham fans look back at how good he was for them a few years ago.

Dembele was sold to Chinese side Guangzhou R&F for a fee believed to be in the region of £11million back in January 2019. [The Guardian].

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Tottenham are yet to properly replace the Belgian and it is a shame that Dembele didn't quite get the credit that he deserved from his club.

Wilshere certainly gave him a huge compliment when he named him to be his toughest opponent and when you look back at how good Dembele was at times, it is no surprise.

"I always hated playing against Dembele from Tottenham. Obviously it was a derby and he was always up for the game and made it difficult. He was strong, you couldn’t get the ball off him and his dribbling was unreal,” Wilshere said.

Tottenham fans would sure love him back in North London. Here's how a few of them reacted on Twitter to Wilshere's comments.

And he was sold for financial reasons? Shameful! — Bandistuta. (@BandiMchunu) April 19, 2020

I just miss him so, so much. He genuinely is underrated and not talked enough by other fanbase. — ライ (at ) (@plast1cmem0ry) April 19, 2020

Along with modric my favourite midfielder in the modern era — Nick Homewood (@Nickyh_yiddo) April 19, 2020

Get him back as a couch for one to one training with N’Dombele. — FCUpdate (@JiKdrop) April 19, 2020

Remember Hugo used to pass him the ball and he’d go past the striker with ease and play it forward - you don’t realise what an asset that is until it’s gone. — DeanQUARTERPOUNDER (@SaltBeefYid) April 19, 2020

Tbf, Jack Wilshere couldn't get the ball of anyone. But he has a valid point, Moussa was the greatest — Pricey (@nickprice153) April 20, 2020

The number of players who’ve played against him or trained with him who’ve said the same is remarkable. A shame we didn’t allow him to have a different training regime and keep him. Loved watching him. — Paul Crabb (@PaulJCrabb) April 19, 2020

This is the only think Jack Wilshere has ever said or done that made me have ANY respect for him. — Jenny Caskey (@JenSpice88) April 19, 2020