Tottenham fans react to Jack Wilshere's comments about Dembele

Shamanth Jayaram
Belgian players Mousa Dembele (L), Thomas Meunier (2nd-L) and Dries Mertens (R) celebrate at the balcony in front of more than 8000 supporters at the Grand-Place, Grote Markt in Brussels...
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The former Arsenal man hasn't always been on the good side of Tottenham fans but his recent comments have eased the tension a little bit.

Jack Wilshere of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on August 23, 2018 in Romford, England.

West Ham's Jack Wilshere was asked on Instagram about the toughest opponent he has played against in the Premier League over the years. 

The former Arsenal man was quick to respond and to the surprise of many, it was someone who used to play for the Gunners' arch-rivals, Tottenham Hotspur

Wilshere claimed that ex-Spurs star Mousa Dembele was his toughest opponent ever which made Tottenham fans look back at how good he was for them a few years ago. 

 

Dembele was sold to Chinese side Guangzhou R&F for a fee believed to be in the region of £11million back in January 2019. [The Guardian].

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Tottenham are yet to properly replace the Belgian and it is a shame that Dembele didn't quite get the credit that he deserved from his club. 

Wilshere certainly gave him a huge compliment when he named him to be his toughest opponent and when you look back at how good Dembele was at times, it is no surprise. 

"I always hated playing against Dembele from Tottenham. Obviously it was a derby and he was always up for the game and made it difficult. He was strong, you couldn’t get the ball off him and his dribbling was unreal,” Wilshere said.

Arsenal's English midfielder Jack Wilshere (L) tracks Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele (2L) during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur...

Tottenham fans would sure love him back in North London. Here's how a few of them reacted on Twitter to Wilshere's comments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mousa Dembele of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Watford at Wembley Stadium on April 30, 2018 in London, England.

