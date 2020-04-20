'The deal is done': Some Liverpool fans think they've heard clue £50m star is joining them

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen on Timo Werner, who has impressed for RB Leipzig.

Liverpool fans believe that a move for Timo Werner could be edging ever closer, and they are very excited by suggestions that the German could be part of their squad next season.

Liverpool have been long-standing admirers of Werner, and according to Bleacher Report he is now learning English ahead of a potential move to Anfield in the summer.

Reds fans have viewed the latest update on Werner as a sign that the deal to sign him is now very close to completion.

And Liverpool fans are certainly eager to see Werner added to their squad for next season.

Front three of salah and mane and this guy، rip the rest of the world — RAYAN (@Ralfc19) April 18, 2020

Announce Werner — famz (at ) (@ftblfamz) April 18, 2020

Oh my timo learning English — Sagar S N( LFC♥️⚽) (@nithesh_sagar) April 18, 2020

First English lesson and then Scouse lesson; I love it when the plan comes together — Patrick (@B2Life33) April 18, 2020

Welcome Timo! — yxhessu (@natunen_heikki) April 18, 2020

@SubhanIsmail the deal is done trust me — Waseeeem (@wxseem7) April 18, 2020

Welcome to LFC — Jb (@LFCBeno) April 18, 2020

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side have dominated the Premier League this season, but it seems that the German boss has plans to enhance his squad even further over the summer.

Liverpool don’t want to stand still, and a new attacker certainly seems to be on their wishlist.

Werner would add even more pace to Liverpool’s front-line and his goalscoring record for RB Leipzig certainly suggests he could be a brilliant addition.

Werner has netted 27 goals in 36 games for Leipzig this term, and if he could recreate those figures at Liverpool he would be a wonderful addition to Klopp’s side.

The Daily Express have claimed that if Liverpool are to buy Werner in the summer then he will cost them £50 million.