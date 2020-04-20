Quick links

'Talisman': Reported Celtic and Rangers targets named in Team of the Season

Danny Owen
Rangers fans show their support towards the Celtic fans during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scottish Premiership giants Rangers and Celtic reportedly want to raid Livingston and Motherwell for Lyndon Dykes and Liam Donnelly.

Liam Donnelly of Motherwell celebrates after opening the scoring during the Betfred Cup Group E match between Motherwell and AnnanAthletic at Fir Park on July 27, 2019 in Motherwell,...

Michael Stewart has named Liam Donnelly and Lyndon Dykes in his Team of the Season for the Scottish Sun, amid speculation linking two of the Premiership’s surprise stars with a move to Celtic or Rangers.

There is a food chain at work in the top-flight of Scottish football and, when the transfer window swings open, Motherwell and Livingston could see their star players spirited away by a pair of Glasgow giants.

Belfast Live has already linked Celtic with a move for Motherwell hero Donnelly, a converted midfielder who has produced a career-best 11 goals from the centre of the park this season.

 

Dykes, meanwhile, has been a revelation at the Tony Macaroni Arena with this old-school targetman hitting the back of the net 12 times alongside a further 10 assists.

Steven Gerrard has publicly expressed his admiration for an Australian number nine who has ran Rangers ragged on a number of occasions. So it is no surprise to learn that, according to the Mail, a summer move to Ibrox could be on the cards for Dykes.

Marco Kana of RSC Anderlecht competes for the ball with Lyndon Dykes of Livengston FC during the Friendly Match between RSC Anderlecht and Livingston FC at Pinatar Arena on January 11,...

“He’s been their talisman. When he hasn’t been in the side it’s definitely affected them. I was astonished no other top-flight clubs moved for him in January,” says Stewart, a former Rangers youngster, before turning his attention to Donnelly.

“He’s composed on the ball, can tackle, sees a pass and has chipped in with a ludicrous amount of goals. He’s fitted in perfectly and (manager) Stephen Robinson will be over the moon to have him.”

It remains to be seen whether a move to Glasgow would be too good to turn down for Dykes and Donnelly.

Though two players who have become real talismanic figures at Motherwell or Livingston would probably have to accept a back-up, squad-player role at Ibrox or Parkhead.

Liam Donnelly of Motherwell celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Betfred Cup Group E match between Motherwell and AnnanAthletic at Fir Park on July 27, 2019 in...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

