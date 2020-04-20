Quick links

Takeover timing is best case scenario for Newcastle United: Our view

Newcastle United hope to get their takeover completed within weeks.

Newcastle United's takeover is planned to be complete within three weeks, The Times report.

Given the delay to the football season, it wouldn't be a disaster if this time frame overran.

 

That's why the timing of these talks is crucial, ideal even. Newcastle have seen the dilemmas a takeover can bring.

A deal was mooted a year ago, and didn't come off.

It culminated with weeks of uncertainty, which led to Rafa Benitez walking away from the club, and wasted weeks of the transfer window.

This time not only does the planned takeover appear closer, Newcastle are not losing any time either.

No club is actively making transfers right now, and Newcastle are not missing out.

Nor is there a distraction on the pitch, with games on hiatus due to the global crisis.

Instead during a dark time, the takeover is acting as a beacon of hope for Newcastle, when supporters need it most.

What's more, by time it is completed, Newcastle will be ready to go, richer than ever, and ready to be aggressive in the transfer market to start building for the future.

This change has been needed at Newcastle for over a decade now. It's better late than never.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

