Answer: State without an A riddle explained - this social media teaser is a real head-scratcher

One of the more puzzling riddles to appear has been the State without an 'A' riddle but what exactly is the answer to this tricky teaser?

State without an 'A' riddle

The question being posed in this case is a simple one.

All you need to do is find state without an 'A.'

However, those shouting out the likes of New York, Ohio or Wisconsin are barking up the wrong tree.

Answer: State without an 'A' riddle

The answer to the State without an 'A' riddle is STTE.

Understand where the riddle is coming from?

Instead of looking for the names of states that are missing the letter 'A,' all the puzzle is asking is for you to spell the word state but without an 'A.'

It's an easy riddle to guess correct if you read the question thoroughly, as it's not asking you to name a state. However, when the riddle is presented alongside a slightly misleading US flag it can be a tricky one to grasp.



