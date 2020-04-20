'Special talent': Rummenigge suggests ten-goal star should reject Liverpool transfer

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders have reportedly made Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga star Kai Havertz their top summer target.

The ‘special’ Kai Havertz would benefit from staying at Bayer Leverkusen this summer and ignoring interest from the likes of Liverpool, former Germany international Michael Rummenigge has told Sportbuzzer.

Barely a day has gone by in the last 12 months or so without arguably the greatest German talent of his generation being linked with a £100 million-plus move to one of the biggest clubs on the continent.

The Express reports that Jurgen Klopp was keen to raid his homeland during the upcoming transfer window to bring the 20-year-old attacking midfielder to Anfield, with Havertz emerging as Liverpool’s top priority.

But that was before the global health crisis which looks set to wreak havoc on the transfer market. Suddenly, claims from Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz that Havertz would not go for a penny less than £100 million look a little fanciful.

Amid such uncertainty, three-time Bundesliga champion Rummenigge thinks the most sensible approach would be to stay put for now.

"I have seen Kai Havertz very often. You didn't have to be a rocket scientist to instantly recognise this boy's special talent,” says the Bayern Munich legend. “He was incredibly supported by Bayer Leverkusen and has long since paid back their trust in him.

"Given the current situation, I would advise Havertz to stay with Bayer for another year or two. There he can develop best, take the next step towards becoming an absolute leader.

"In my opinion, a move to Bayern Munich would be the next best step in a year or two - a top European club, which is still a bit more familiar and relaxed than one of the other options abroad."

Liverpool are arguably the greatest football team on planet earth right now and maybe Rummenigge has a point. Havertz is clearly the first name on Leverkusen’s team sheet but how he would adapt to going from the leading man to just one in an all-star cast at Liverpool is anyone’s guess.

Another year in Germany would do him no harm at all.