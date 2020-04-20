Some Arsenal fans react as club linked with 23-year-old and 20-year-old

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been linked with Mady Camara and Boubacar Kamara.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Mady Camara and Boubacar Kamara.

According to SDNA, the Gunners are interested in signing Camara from Olympiakos in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was impressed with the performance of the 23-year-old defensive midfielder for the Greek outfit against his club in the Europa League this season and has asked for more information on him.

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, Camara has scored two goals and provided one assist in 22 league games for Olympiakos so far this season.

The defensive midfielder has also played five times in the Champions League and thrice in the Europa League for the Greek side this campaign, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

Arsenal have also been linked with Kamara, with Foot Mercato claiming that the North London outfit are interested in securing the services of the 20-year-old, who can operate as a defender or as a defensive midfielder from Marseille this summer.

According to WhoScored, the French youngster has scored one goal and provided two assists in 24 Ligue 1 appearances so far this season.

Football in England, France and Greece is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Some Arsenal fans have given their take on speculation regarding Camara and Kamara on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments:

Some Arsenal fans on Mady Camara:

He's better than all our midfielders, I'd take him. — Broly (@Broly_9) April 17, 2020

His distribution is up there with the best, makes wonderful late runs for a DM, strong and scores a few from a distance as well — 4:20 (@ThAi_KhwAlo) April 18, 2020

This guy was mental against us — MESUT OZIL FC (@7dovesoflove) April 15, 2020

He looks a good player. — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) April 15, 2020

Some Arsenal fans on Boubacar Kamara:

I think him and Xhaka would work, and I reckon Arteta is looking for someone to partner Xhaka rather than replace him. — SamW (@SamW_AFC) April 18, 2020

Very different type of player. Disasi is all about power and athleticism, Kamara is a more cultured defender with a great passing range, who can also play DM. — SamW (@SamW_AFC) April 19, 2020

Bouba Kamara is gonna become the best dm in the world!



Mark my word lol — Max Power (@MaxPower_Afc) April 16, 2020

Agree with you. Too much prospects or old declining players at Arsenal. Not enough 23-27 players hitting their prime.



Partey, Buendia, Dumfries, Mari... Would be ideal signing imo.



Kamara is excellent but still need 1-2 yrs of development. — Max Power (@MaxPower_Afc) April 16, 2020