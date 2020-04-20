Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Some Arsenal fans react as club linked with 23-year-old and 20-year-old

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of The Emirates Stadium before during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, England.
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been linked with Mady Camara and Boubacar Kamara.

Mady Camara of Olympiacos FC celebrate after his team's victory during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on...

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Mady Camara and Boubacar Kamara.

According to SDNA, the Gunners are interested in signing Camara from Olympiakos in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was impressed with the performance of the 23-year-old defensive midfielder for the Greek outfit against his club in the Europa League this season and has asked for more information on him.

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, Camara has scored two goals and provided one assist in 22 league games for Olympiakos so far this season.

 

The defensive midfielder has also played five times in the Champions League and thrice in the Europa League for the Greek side this campaign, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

Arsenal have also been linked with Kamara, with Foot Mercato claiming that the North London outfit are interested in securing the services of the 20-year-old, who can operate as a defender or as a defensive midfielder from Marseille this summer.

According to WhoScored, the French youngster has scored one goal and provided two assists in 24 Ligue 1 appearances so far this season.

Football in England, France and Greece is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Some Arsenal fans have given their take on speculation regarding Camara and Kamara on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments:

Boubacar Kamara during the Ligue 1 match between Olympique de Marseille and Montpellier HSC at Stade Velodrome on September 21, 2019 in Marseille, France.

Some Arsenal fans on Mady Camara:

Some Arsenal fans on Boubacar Kamara:

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

