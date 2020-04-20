Quick links

‘Snatch their hands off’: Some fans react as their player linked with Celtic

Subhankar Mondal
Celtic FC's Patrick Roberts (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match Anderlecht vs Celtic at The Constant...
Subhankar Mondal
Neil Lennon’s Celtic are reportedly interested in Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts, currently on loan at Middlesbrough.

Patrick Roberts of Celtic arrives at the stadium prior to the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on April 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Some Manchester City fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking Patrick Roberts with Celtic.

According to TEAMtalk, Celtic are interested in signing Roberts from Premier League outfit City in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the Hoops have made a bid of £3 million for the 23-year-old winger.

 

Although the Citizens have turned it down as they want to extend the contract of the Englishman by one year to 2023 to see if he can be a success, Celtic have left their offer on the table in case they change their mind.

Roberts, who joined Middlesbrough on loan from City in the January transfer window, was on the loan at the Bhoys from January 2016 until the summer of 2018, and won the Scottish Premiership title thrice, and the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Cup twice each.

Some City fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Celtic have made a bid for Roberts.

Below are some of the best comments:

Patrick Roberts of Celtic controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group B match Between Celtic and Paris Saint-Germain at Celtic Park on September 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Meanwhile, Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has said that his most special goal for the Hoops was the one against Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final.

Jullien told Celtic’s official website: “‘I consider every goal that I score as important. The one against Hamilton was important.

"The one against Lazio at home was unbelievable. But the one against Rangers was, of course, something special because we got something at the end.”

Christopher Jullien of Celtic clears from Alfredo Morelos of Rangers during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

