‘Snatch their hands off’: Some fans react as their player linked with Celtic

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are reportedly interested in Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts, currently on loan at Middlesbrough.

Some Manchester City fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking Patrick Roberts with Celtic.

According to TEAMtalk, Celtic are interested in signing Roberts from Premier League outfit City in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the Hoops have made a bid of £3 million for the 23-year-old winger.

Although the Citizens have turned it down as they want to extend the contract of the Englishman by one year to 2023 to see if he can be a success, Celtic have left their offer on the table in case they change their mind.

Roberts, who joined Middlesbrough on loan from City in the January transfer window, was on the loan at the Bhoys from January 2016 until the summer of 2018, and won the Scottish Premiership title thrice, and the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Cup twice each.

Below are some of the best comments:

I forgot this guy is still contracted to City — Corey (@corey_lopes) April 16, 2020

Yes please — TheManCityBible (@city_bible) April 16, 2020

Not good enough. Snatch their hands of for that. — Rob Emmison (@EmmisonRob) April 16, 2020

Gutted, he hasn't been given a chance at City. — MR TROBUL (@kla_lordJerry) April 16, 2020

He found his level up there then! — JTH (@11JTH) April 16, 2020

I’ve wished for a few years now we’d give him a chance at City. — Michael T Preston (@MichaelPreston_) April 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has said that his most special goal for the Hoops was the one against Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final.

Jullien told Celtic’s official website: “‘I consider every goal that I score as important. The one against Hamilton was important.

"The one against Lazio at home was unbelievable. But the one against Rangers was, of course, something special because we got something at the end.”