Sky Sports pundit claims Newcastle should sign star, but Shearer wants him elsewhere

Newcastle United are set to become one of the richest sides in the entirety of the Premier League.

Paul Merson has told The Football Show, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that Newcastle United’s owners should make Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish their first signing.

Newcastle are expected to be taken over in the coming weeks, and they will instantly become one of the richest clubs in the Premier League.

Newcastle’s new owners are likely to be eager to make some marquee additions to really announce their intentions.

And Merson claims that Grealish should be right at the top of Newcastle’s summer wishlist.

“I’d say Jack Grealish. As a player when I watch Newcastle player I find that they haven’t got enough brave footballers to keep on wanting the ball,” Merson said when asked who Newcastle’s new owners should sign.

“For me Jack Grealish would tick the boxes. One he’d entertain and he’d keep on getting the ball. Shelvey is like that, he keeps getting on the ball, I know he gives it away a bit, but he’s definitely a brave footballer.”

The comments are very interesting, as Newcastle legend Alan Shearer also spoke about Grealish’s future today.

Shearer wrote in his column for The Sun that Grealish should sign for Manchester United.

“I understand the talk of Jadon Sancho, I understand the talk of Harry Kane and I certainly understand the talk of Jack Grealish,” Shearer said.

“Those three are exactly the types they need if they are to compete at the top again.”

Grealish would certainly make an eye catching addition to Newcastle’s team, and would really add to the creativity available to them.

Grealish has scored seven goals and claimed six assists for Villa this season, and he has been a major reason behind why Dean Smith’s side have remained competitive on their return to the top flight.