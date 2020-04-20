Sky pundit uses two ex-Arsenal players to make a point about Tottenham Hotspur ace

Could Harry Keane leave Tottenham Hotspur just like Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie left Arsenal?

Charlie Nicholas has suggested to Sky Sports that Harry Kane could leave Tottenham Hotspur just like Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie left Arsenal.

The former Arsenal forward believes that Kane could leave Spurs as he is an ambitious footballer who wants to win trophies.

Nicholas referred to the interview the England international striker gave to former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp during an Instagram live video.

Fabregas left Arsenal to join Barcelona in 2011, while Van Persie moved to Manchester United from the Gunners in 2012.

Nicholas told Sky Sports when asked if he could go for the right price: "Of course he could. The world is changing and football as much as any other business.

"I thought it was a really good, open, honest interview with Jamie and Kane, and I think it's always come across that as much as Kane loves Spurs, he's ambitious and ambitious players do this.

"At Arsenal in the past, we've had Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie, who was the more relevant one, where, yes, there was more money at Manchester United, but he went there and won the title and that's how people can look at different things."

Tottenham Hotspur stay

Given the economic uncertainty amid the global health crisis, it is hard to see too many big transfers happening this summer.

Tottenham would demand a lot of money for Kane, and not many clubs would be willing to - or able to - cough up the cash that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would ask.

Perhaps best option is for Kane to stay at Tottenham for one more season at least and then take it from there.

Tottenham can still finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.