Serge Aurier names two reported Tottenham targets in his dream XI, including £25m star

Danny Owen
Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Jose Mourinho's Premier League giants Spurs reportedly want to sign Ajax's Eredivisie champion Andre Onana and Valencia's La Liga star Kondogbia.

Serge Aurier of Tottenha during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

If the rumours concerning Tottenham Hotspur are true, then the identity of Jose Mourinho’s summer transfer targets will go down rather well with Serge Aurier.

Spurs are expected to wheel and deal when the transfer window swings open and, even if they still need to pay back over £600 million for that space-age new stadium, chairman Daniel Levy is expected to support his moody-faced manager in the market.

 

According to The Mirror (14 April, page 51), Mourinho wants a new goalkeeper to potentially replace Hugo Lloris not just now but for years in the future too. Tottenham have made contact with Ajax hero Andre Onana ahead of a deal which would cost at least £25 million.

Valencia’s Geoffrey Kondogbia is on their radar too, according to Sky Sports, with a rangy powerhouse who has been a Tottenham target since 2017 looking like pretty much the archetypal Mourinho midfielder.

Andre Onana of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax v PSV at the Johan Cruijff Arena on February 2, 2020 in Amsterdam Netherlands

 

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss is renowned for his love of a ‘positional midfielder’. And Kondogbia, with his telescopic limbs, fine passing range and fearsome physical gifts, could fill the Nemanja Matic-role in the heart of Spurs’ midfield.

And considering that Tottenham right-back Aurier has chosen both Onana and Kondogbia in his dream XI, chosen during an Instagram Live event, these are two deals which would go down well with an Ivory Coast international.

Geoffrey Kondogbia of Valencia CF in action during the Liga match between Valencia CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Mestalla on February 29, 2020 in Valencia, Spain.

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

