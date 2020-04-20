Serge Aurier names two reported Tottenham targets in his dream XI, including £25m star

Jose Mourinho's Premier League giants Spurs reportedly want to sign Ajax's Eredivisie champion Andre Onana and Valencia's La Liga star Kondogbia.

If the rumours concerning Tottenham Hotspur are true, then the identity of Jose Mourinho’s summer transfer targets will go down rather well with Serge Aurier.

Spurs are expected to wheel and deal when the transfer window swings open and, even if they still need to pay back over £600 million for that space-age new stadium, chairman Daniel Levy is expected to support his moody-faced manager in the market.

According to The Mirror (14 April, page 51), Mourinho wants a new goalkeeper to potentially replace Hugo Lloris not just now but for years in the future too. Tottenham have made contact with Ajax hero Andre Onana ahead of a deal which would cost at least £25 million.

Valencia’s Geoffrey Kondogbia is on their radar too, according to Sky Sports, with a rangy powerhouse who has been a Tottenham target since 2017 looking like pretty much the archetypal Mourinho midfielder.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss is renowned for his love of a ‘positional midfielder’. And Kondogbia, with his telescopic limbs, fine passing range and fearsome physical gifts, could fill the Nemanja Matic-role in the heart of Spurs’ midfield.

And considering that Tottenham right-back Aurier has chosen both Onana and Kondogbia in his dream XI, chosen during an Instagram Live event, these are two deals which would go down well with an Ivory Coast international.