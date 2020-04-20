Quick links

Scottish manager explains why Celtic ‘worthy champions’ now ahead of Steven Gerrard’s Rangers

Subhankar Mondal
Mark Wilson of Celtic in action during the Scottish Cup semi-final between Aberdeen and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 17, 2011 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic in the table.

Rangers Manager, Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers may be 13 points behind Celtic, but Steven Gerrard’s side will still feel confident of catching Neil Lennon’s team.

Celtic, who have won the league title in Scotland for the past eight seasons, are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

Before the Scottish Premiership got suspended due to the global health crisis, the Bhoys were in brilliant form, and the Celtic Park faithful will be confident of getting the job done if and when the season resumes.

However, Rangers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played this season.

 

If the Gers win all of those three matches, then they will feel confident of pushing the Hoops all the way.

However, Mark Wilson believes that if the season is called now in the Scottish top flight, then Celtic will be worthy champions.

The former Celtic and Scotland international right-back, who is now in charge of Brechin City, has explained his theory why the title would not be tainted if the Hoops are awarded it now, although ex-Rangers midfielder Alex Rae has a different view.

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon

Wilson told The Scottish Sun: "I don’t think the title should be classed as tainted.

“I think in the record books it will show that there were fewer games played, but if Rangers had won their game in hand and all teams sat on 30 games played, Celtic are worthy champions with a 10 point lead over that amount of games played.”

Rae told The Scottish Sun: "Depending what side of the fence you sit will determine whether the title is tainted. My own personal take is that you can only be awarded the title once all games are played."

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC (R) greets Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

