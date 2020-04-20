Scottish manager explains why Celtic ‘worthy champions’ now ahead of Steven Gerrard’s Rangers

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic in the table.

Rangers may be 13 points behind Celtic, but Steven Gerrard’s side will still feel confident of catching Neil Lennon’s team.

Celtic, who have won the league title in Scotland for the past eight seasons, are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

Subscribe

Before the Scottish Premiership got suspended due to the global health crisis, the Bhoys were in brilliant form, and the Celtic Park faithful will be confident of getting the job done if and when the season resumes.

However, Rangers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played this season.

If the Gers win all of those three matches, then they will feel confident of pushing the Hoops all the way.

However, Mark Wilson believes that if the season is called now in the Scottish top flight, then Celtic will be worthy champions.

The former Celtic and Scotland international right-back, who is now in charge of Brechin City, has explained his theory why the title would not be tainted if the Hoops are awarded it now, although ex-Rangers midfielder Alex Rae has a different view.

Wilson told The Scottish Sun: "I don’t think the title should be classed as tainted.

“I think in the record books it will show that there were fewer games played, but if Rangers had won their game in hand and all teams sat on 30 games played, Celtic are worthy champions with a 10 point lead over that amount of games played.”

Rae told The Scottish Sun: "Depending what side of the fence you sit will determine whether the title is tainted. My own personal take is that you can only be awarded the title once all games are played."