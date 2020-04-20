Rival boss cracks Rangers joke, as BBC pundit makes Celtic claim

Neil Lennon’s Celtic, Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Motherwell are first, second and third respectively.

Much has been made about Rangers catching Celtic at the top of the table, with Steven Gerrard’s side having a game in hand and two more Old Firm derbies still left to be played.

Celtic are as many as 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, but Rangers will hope to close the gap and give the Hoops a run for their money.

However, the Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the campaign will resume.

With the divisions below the Scottish top-flight having been declared, the Scottish Premiership could be called now and then a league reconstruction could happen.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has a different take on the title race, joking that his side could still catch Rangers if the season resumes.

Rangers are as many as 21 points clear of Motherwell, who have played 30 matches.

Meanwhile, former Celtic striker Chris Sutton - who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport and BT Sport - has said that if the campaign gets back underway, then it is more likely that Celtic will extend their lead over Rangers than the Gers catching the Hoops.

The Scottish Sun quotes Robinson as jokingly saying: “"No one’s mentioned we could catch Rangers! I heard all 'they might win this, they might go down, they might stay up' but we could have possibly caught Rangers as well!”

Sutton wrote in The Daily Record: "By the start of March when coronavirus arrived to stop the season Gerrard’s team were 13 behind. Points thrown away to the likes of Hamilton, Hearts, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone and Aberdeen.

"Intriguingly the stoppage came just two days before their city rivals were due to cross the Kingston Bridge looking to extend that advantage to 16 points. Given the respective form of the two teams at the time, it was hard to imagine that gap was going to be reduced.

"Of course anything can happen in an Old Firm game but let’s be honest it was more likely going to stay at 13 points or be extended to 16 as opposed to being hauled back to 10."