Reported Everton target who Ancelotti loves rejects PSG, plans Premier League switch

Carlo Ancelotti called Napoli's Serie A talisman Kalidou Koulibaly the best in the world - now he's linked with a reunion at Goodison Park.

Kalidou Koulibaly has turned down Paris Saint-Germain as he dreams of a move to the Premier League, according to Le10 Sport, giving Everton’s slim chances of landing a world-class centre-back the slightest of boosts.

In an ideal world, Carlo Ancelotti would surely be more than happy to personally chauffeur a Senegalese powerhouse throughout that 2,400 mile journey from Naples to Merseyside.

Ancelotti himself called Koulibaly the ‘best centre-back in the world’ during his time in charge of Serie A giants Napoli, claiming that this man mountain of a defender is worth not a penny less than £130 million in today’s game.

 

As a result, it was no surprise when Everton were linked with an ambitious move for the one-time Rafa Benitez signing, via Gazzetta dello Sport. But even the most optimistic Toffees supporter will not be holding their breath.

Then again, whatever slight hopes Everton might have had of bringing arguably the finest defensive talent on planet earth to Goodison Park might have just increased.

According to Le10 Sport, a move to Ligue 1, even with PSG, does not appeal to Koulibaly. He instead wants to prove himself in arguably the most competitive top-flight in European football with his eyes firmly fixed on the Premier League.

With clubs on both sides of the Manchester divide set to do battle for Koulibaly in the summer, it remains to be seen whether Everton’s billionaire owner Farhad Moshiri is capable of matching his manager’s ambition.

This would certainly be one hell of a statement, the kind of signing which would announce Everton’s belated arrival as a force to be reckoned with.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

