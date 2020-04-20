Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: What sources have said about date Newcastle takeover will be completed

A general view of St James' Park during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on May 15, 2016 in Newcastle, England.
Newcastle United could be in new hands by the middle of next month, according to the latest reports.

Newcastle United’s takeover could take up to three weeks to complete, but it is still expected to be finalised sooner rather than later, according to Mark Douglas.

The publishing editor for the Chronicle wrote on Facebook that he has been told that Newcastle’s takeover deal is making good progress, in a very encouraging update.

Newcastle were initially expected to be under new ownership by the end of April (Independent).

 

However, it seems that report may have been overly ambitious, as a slight delay to that timescale now appears to be a possibility.

Newcastle fans may have to wait a couple of weeks into May before the takeover bid is confirmed, but no hiccups are expected.

The news over Newcastle’s potential takeover has caused great excitement around St. James’ Park.

Current Newcastle owner Mike Ashley have faced fierce criticism over a lack of ambition during his time at St. James’ Park, but Newcastle fans are very optimistic over their future now the club is set to change hands.

