Report: West Ham star has asked Tottenham player about making big-money Spurs move

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ramping up their efforts to sign Issa Diop.

According to Foot Mercato, Tottenham Hotspur are in constant contact with the representatives of West Ham United defender Issa Diop ahead of a potential move.

It's claimed that Spurs have approached his entourage on a number of occasions, but the discussions have yet to culminate in a firm offer to West Ham.

Diop is allegedly not opposed to joining Spurs, and the report claims that he has even contacted Tottenham defender Serge Aurier to ask about the club.

Diop was coming through the Toulouse ranks whilst Aurier was a key player for them, so it's understandable that the pair would know of each other and would talk.

The 22-year-old defender starred in his first season with West Ham last term, but has been a little more up-and-down this term despite his still showing some potential.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho called Diop a 'monster' after his performance against Mourinho's Manchester United side in September 2018, and rumours of Tottenham's interest have circled for much of Mourinho's time in charge.

Tottenham are in the market for another defender with Jan Vertonghen and Juan Foyth likely to move on this summer, and Diop appears to be Mourinho's top choice.

Relations with West Ham may be a problem, and they would allegedly demand €60million (£52million) for Diop, which is a huge price for Spurs to pay in light of the global pandemic.