Report: West Ham move for Joaquin Correa immediately rejected

West Ham have been unsuccessful with a move for Joaquin Correa.

West Ham have had an enquiry for Joaquin Correa knocked back by Lazio.

Calciomercato claim the contact from the Hammers came 'in recent days', which would suggest West Ham are still being active in their attempts to recruit this summer.

However West Ham's request was 'returned to sender', with Lazio wishing to make clear they had no intention of relinquishing Correa.

West Ham signed Felipe Anderson from Lazio in 2018 for a club record at the time £36 million.

Correa plays in a similar position to Anderson in a central attacking role.





He has scored eight goals this season and provided two assists.

Lazio sit second in Serie A after a superb season, and were on course to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2015.

With West Ham situated at the wrong end of the Premier League table, it is fair to say the Hammers would have had a tricky task to convince Correa to join, even if Lazio were willing to discuss a fee for the 25-year-old.

Lazio signed the Argentine from Sevilla for just £10 million, with money gained from Anderson's sale.



