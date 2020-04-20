Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Report: West Ham move for Joaquin Correa immediately rejected

Dan Coombs
Joaquin Correa of SS lazio celebrates a second goal with his team mates during the Serie A match between AC Milan and SS Lazio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 3, 2019 in Milan, Italy.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham have been unsuccessful with a move for Joaquin Correa.

Joaquin Correa of SS lazio celebrates a second goal with his team mates during the Serie A match between AC Milan and SS Lazio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 3, 2019 in Milan, Italy.

West Ham have had an enquiry for Joaquin Correa knocked back by Lazio.

Calciomercato claim the contact from the Hammers came 'in recent days', which would suggest West Ham are still being active in their attempts to recruit this summer.

 

However West Ham's request was 'returned to sender', with Lazio wishing to make clear they had no intention of relinquishing Correa.

West Ham signed Felipe Anderson from Lazio in 2018 for a club record at the time £36 million.

Correa plays in a similar position to Anderson in a central attacking role.

Joaquin Correa of SS Lazio celebrates after scoring goal 2-0 during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico on February 29, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

He has scored eight goals this season and provided two assists.

Lazio sit second in Serie A after a superb season, and were on course to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2015.

With West Ham situated at the wrong end of the Premier League table, it is fair to say the Hammers would have had a tricky task to convince Correa to join, even if Lazio were willing to discuss a fee for the 25-year-old.

Lazio signed the Argentine from Sevilla for just £10 million, with money gained from Anderson's sale.

Joaquin Correa of SS Lazio during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico on February 29, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch