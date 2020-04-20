Report: Tottenham Hotspur keen on Porto whizkid Fabio Silva

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Fabio Silva.

Tottenham Hotspur are taking an interest in FC Porto whizkid Fabio Silva, report Calciomercato.

Silva, 17, has already made his Porto debut and has scored three goals for the first team already.

Porto have hopes the young striker striker will become one of the best players of his generation.

This is why they recently placed a £105 million release clause in his contract, Goal reported.

His early progress is attracting interest and Calciomercato report Juventus are already keen. Tottenham's name has also been added to the mix.

The report notes the global crisis means Porto realise it is very unlikely any team would pay his release clause, and if they wanted to cash in, they would have to accept a fee of around half the price.





Tottenham are not typically big spenders are are unlikely to be, so this one certainly seems far fetched.

The biggest reason to add some credibility to the report is manager Jose Mourinho, with his past connections and knowledge of his former club Porto.

He will be fully aware of Silva's quality and potential, and it is likely he will be following his progress closely, even if the finances seem like a stretch.