Report: Sky suggest Mourinho has changed Spurs transfer plan, signing now unlikely

Tottenham Hotspur are now unlikely to bring in a replacement for Hugo Lloris, according to Sky Sports.

Jose Mourinho has been scouring the market for a new goalkeeper for some time now, and Tottenham have been linked with a range of number ones.

However, with club’s finances being hit by the global health crisis, Tottenham may have their budget reduced.

As a result, Lloris looks set to remain in Tottenham’s goal for at least next season.

The French international remains a fine stopper when at the top of his game, but he actually has a point to prove at Spurs now.

Lloris has become increasingly error prone, and he needs to show that he can avoid making mistakes if he is to retain his place for the years ahead.

Mourinho had seemingly identified Lloris as a player he could replace at Spurs, but it is understandable if the Portuguese boss feels other signings are more important than a goalkeeper now.

Spurs clearly need a left-back and a right-back, while a central defender could also be on their shopping list in the summer.