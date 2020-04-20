Report: Sheffield United planning bargain summer bid for 'incredible' Championship star

Chris Wilder's Premier League high-flyers reportedly want to bring Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien to Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United are hoping to raid Huddersfield Town this summer and bring Lewis O’Brien to Bramall Lane for a bargain fee, according to The Sun (19 April, page 58).

If there is such a thing as a ‘trademark Chris Wilder signing’ it is this; a youthful, homegrown dynamo who has honed his trade in the lower leagues.

The Blades boss picked up Ollie McBurnie, Ben Osborn, Callum Robinson and Luke Freeman from Championship clubs last summer and it looks like Wilder is already planning to repeat the trick whenever the 2020 summer transfer window swings open.

21-year-old O’Brien has been a shining light in a difficult campaign for Huddersfield and The Sun reports that Sheffield United are hoping to land him on the cheap. The Premier League high-flyers were initially put off by The Terriers’ demands for their highly-rated midfielder, but the ongoing global health crisis could see his market value drop considerably.

"Brilliant energy, unbelievable determination, desire and will,” Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley told the Express of O’Brien.

"If I could bottle it I'd be super, super rich. In fact, if I could bottle it, I wouldn't sell it, I'd drink it myself.

"He's an incredible kid and he's one of them who makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up, you feel so proud of him."

In fact, no midfielder in the Championship has completed more tackles this season than the Colchester-born 21-year-old. It is statistics like this which will have Wilder, who wants his players to combine technical ability with energy and enthusiasm, drooling at the mouth.