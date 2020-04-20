Quick links

Sheffield United

Premier League

Championship

Report: Sheffield United planning bargain summer bid for 'incredible' Championship star

Danny Owen
Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United celebrates following his sides victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane on April...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chris Wilder's Premier League high-flyers reportedly want to bring Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien to Bramall Lane.

Lewis O'Brien of Huddersfield Town during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 07, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Sheffield United are hoping to raid Huddersfield Town this summer and bring Lewis O’Brien to Bramall Lane for a bargain fee, according to The Sun (19 April, page 58).

If there is such a thing as a ‘trademark Chris Wilder signing’ it is this; a youthful, homegrown dynamo who has honed his trade in the lower leagues.

The Blades boss picked up Ollie McBurnie, Ben Osborn, Callum Robinson and Luke Freeman from Championship clubs last summer and it looks like Wilder is already planning to repeat the trick whenever the 2020 summer transfer window swings open.

 

21-year-old O’Brien has been a shining light in a difficult campaign for Huddersfield and The Sun reports that Sheffield United are hoping to land him on the cheap. The Premier League high-flyers were initially put off by The Terriers’ demands for their highly-rated midfielder, but the ongoing global health crisis could see his market value drop considerably.

"Brilliant energy, unbelievable determination, desire and will,” Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley told the Express of O’Brien.

Lewis O'Brien of Huddersfield Town during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 07, 2020 in Leeds, England.

 

"If I could bottle it I'd be super, super rich. In fact, if I could bottle it, I wouldn't sell it, I'd drink it myself.

"He's an incredible kid and he's one of them who makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up, you feel so proud of him."

In fact, no midfielder in the Championship has completed more tackles this season than the Colchester-born 21-year-old. It is statistics like this which will have Wilder, who wants his players to combine technical ability with energy and enthusiasm, drooling at the mouth.

Steve Mounie celebrates the equalising goal with team mates Jonathan Hogg and Lewis O'Brien during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Huddersfield Town at Liberty...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch