Report shares what Mourinho has said to try and convince PL striker to join Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with Raul Jimenez.

According to Foot Mercato, Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Raul Jimenez's representatives – and Jose Mourinho has promised him a big role.

It's claimed that Spurs have asked Jimenez and his entourage to wait until the season can resume, when Spurs are more likely to know how much money they will actually have to spend this summer.

Boss Mourinho has allegedly told the player's representatives that Jimenez will play a big role in the Spurs attack if Tottenham do end up having the money to afford him.

The concern for most strikers approached by Tottenham is that they fear they would just play second fiddle to Harry Kane, meaning they would be sat on the bench.

Mourinho appears confident that Jimenez will though play plenty of football, which will leave fans to either think that he will playing two up front or Kane could be leaving.

It's hard to imagine either situation right now though, and Jimenez trading in his star role at Wolves for a move to Spurs – who look set to finish below Tottenham in the Premier League table – would be odd.

Jimenez, 28, has hit 39 goals and 18 assists in 88 games for Wolves since his 2018 move to Molineux, becoming one of the Premier League's top strikers.

Spurs fans would no doubt love to see him join the club, but whilst the rumours won't go away, it still seems like a somewhat unlikely move as things stand.