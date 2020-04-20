Report: Real Madrid make plan to loan out Arsenal target Gelabert

Arsenal have been linked to Cesar Gelabert.

Arsenal may have to loan rather than sign outright reported transfer target Cesar Gelabert.

AS report Real Madrid have a firm plan to renew Gelabert's contract, and then loan him out to gain experience.

Real plan to closely monitor his progress and hope Gelabert will thrive in a similar way to Martin Odegaard, who has been starring for Real Sociedad this season.

A report from AS earlier in April claimed Arsenal were in pole position to try and land Gelabert, amid competition from Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Valladolid.

The attacking midfielder has not yet made his first team debut for Real.

His current contract is set to expire in 2021.

Gunners loan move wouldn't be good for Gelabert

Arsenal agreed a loan deal with Real Madrid for Dani Ceballos this past season, which may be enough to warn Gelabert off a move to The Emirates.

Ceballos is a far more established player than Gelabert is, and he has struggled to turn himself into a 'must-pick' for the Gunners.

A permanent deal for Gelabert would be a fine investment, but on loan, he would struggle to accelerate his development in just one season.

Gelabert might be better off with Real Valladolid, rather than Arsenal.