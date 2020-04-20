Quick links

Report: Real Madrid make plan to loan out Arsenal target Gelabert

Cesar Gelabert Pina of Real Madrid Under 19s celebrate his goal
Arsenal have been linked to Cesar Gelabert.

Arsenal may have to loan rather than sign outright reported transfer target Cesar Gelabert.

AS report Real Madrid have a firm plan to renew Gelabert's contract, and then loan him out to gain experience.

 

Real plan to closely monitor his progress and hope Gelabert will thrive in a similar way to Martin Odegaard, who has been starring for Real Sociedad this season.

A report from AS earlier in April claimed Arsenal were in pole position to try and land Gelabert, amid competition from Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Valladolid.

The attacking midfielder has not yet made his first team debut for Real.

His current contract is set to expire in 2021.

Mamadou Samake of Mali battles for the ball with Cesar Gelabert of Spain during the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 Semi Final match between Mali and Spain at Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium on...

Gunners loan move wouldn't be good for Gelabert

Arsenal agreed a loan deal with Real Madrid for Dani Ceballos this past season, which may be enough to warn Gelabert off a move to The Emirates.

Ceballos is a far more established player than Gelabert is, and he has struggled to turn himself into a 'must-pick' for the Gunners.

A permanent deal for Gelabert would be a fine investment, but on loan, he would struggle to accelerate his development in just one season.

Gelabert might be better off with Real Valladolid, rather than Arsenal.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

