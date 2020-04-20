Quick links

Report: Rangers pushing ahead for first summer signing for seven-figure sum

Danny Owen
Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match between Rangers FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Ibrox Stadium on March 12, 2020 in...
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard's Scottish Premiership giants will sign Ianis Hagi - but will the Gers then sell him on to Zinedine Zidane's La Liga powerhouses Real Madrid?

Ianis Hagi of Rangers gestures during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Glasgow, United...

Rangers are on the verge of signing Ianis Hagi in a £4.5 million deal from KRC Genk with Goal claiming that Steven Gerrard’s side are confident of making the Romania international their first summer signing.

There are two ways to look at the situation surrounding the fleet-footed son of legendary playmaker Gheorghe Hagi. Technically speaking, there are few players in Scotland capable of matching a 21-year-old with a gorgeous first touch and an eye for the spectacular.

Many a critic, however, has expressed their doubts about whether Hagi’s rather slender frame will perhaps limit his ability to make an impact amid the hustle and bustle of the British game. Though, if Goal are to be believed, this is a £4.5 million risk that Rangers are willing to take.

 

The report claims that Steven Gerrard’s side have used the ongoing postponement of the 2019/20 season to get the paperwork lined up as they look to make the ex-Fiorentina wonderkid their seventh biggest signing of all time.

And if Hagi can replicate those moments of awe-inspiring brilliance, such as that stunning winner against Hibernian, that one-man magic act against Braga, that £4.5 million fee could soon look like a bargain.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Then again, this does not mean that Hagi is guaranteed to be wearing royal blue when 2020/21 kicks off.

The Sunday Post suggested this weekend that Rangers could look to sell the Istanbul-born wonderkid on for a quick profit over the summer with none other than Real Madrid looking to bring another of the game’s next generation of superstars to the Santiago Bernabau.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers FC celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on...

 

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

