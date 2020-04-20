Report: Prospective new Newcastle United owners’ grand Europe plan

Newcastle United are reportedly set to change ownership.

According to The Mirror, the prospective new owners of Newcastle United want the club to break into the top six of the Premier League.

It has been reported by The Times that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) are set to acquire 80 per cent stake in Newcastle, with Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners taking 10 per cent and the Reuben brothers the other 10 per cent.

The report has claimed that the takeover is now simply subject to the Premier League approval.

The Mirror has reported that the prospective new owners of Newcastle want the team to break into the Premier League top six and play in the Champions League.

However, according to the report, the new owners will stick to the Financial Fair Play rules and will make sensible investment.

Positive news for Newcastle United fans

Over the years, current Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has been criticised by the fans for not investing enough in the playing squad.

With the potential new owners coming in, that will change, it seems, and it must be very encouraging for the St. James’ Park faithful.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.