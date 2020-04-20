Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: Prospective new Newcastle United owners’ grand Europe plan

Subhankar Mondal
General Views of St James' Park before the Sky Bet Championship match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St James' Park on February 20, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are reportedly set to change ownership.

A general view of St James' Park during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on May 15, 2016 in Newcastle, England.

According to The Mirror, the prospective new owners of Newcastle United want the club to break into the top six of the Premier League.

It has been reported by The Times that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) are set to acquire 80 per cent stake in Newcastle, with Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners taking 10 per cent and the Reuben brothers the other 10 per cent.

The report has claimed that the takeover is now simply subject to the Premier League approval.

 

The Mirror has reported that the prospective new owners of Newcastle want the team to break into the Premier League top six and play in the Champions League.

However, according to the report, the new owners will stick to the Financial Fair Play rules and will make sensible investment.

Positive news for Newcastle United fans

Over the years, current Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has been criticised by the fans for not investing enough in the playing squad.

With the potential new owners coming in, that will change, it seems, and it must be very encouraging for the St. James’ Park faithful.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

A general view of St James' Park during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch