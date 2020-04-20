Quick links

Report outlines plan of ‘world-class’ player Celtic allegedly desperate for

Fraser Forster celebrates the victory during the Europe League football match SS Lazio vs Celtic FC at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, on november 07, 2019.
Fraser Forster is on loan at Celtic from Southampton.

Fraser Forster celebrates the victory during the Europe League football match SS Lazio vs Celtic FC at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, on november 07, 2019.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster will hold talks with Southampton if the Scottish Premiership is called early.

The leagues below the Scottish Premiership have already been ended, with promotion and relegation places declared.

There will be no football games in Scotland until July at the earliest, and the Scottish Premiership could be called early and then a league reconstruction could take place.

The Scottish Sun has reported that should the top flight of Scottish football is called now, then Forster will hold talks with his parent club Southampton over his future.

 

Future at Celtic?

Forster returned to Celtic on a season-long loan deal from Southampton in the summer transfer window.

According to The Sunday Post, the Hoops want to make the 32-year-old goalkeeper's loan deal from the Saints permanent in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that the Hoops “will do everything in their power” to keep the goalkeeper at Celtic Park next season and beyound.

Back in December 2019, Celtic manager Neil Lennon described Forster as “world class”, as quoted in The Southern Daily Echo, and it would make sense for the Glasgow giants to sign him on a permanent contract this summer.

Fraser Forster during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on July 16, 2018 in Southampton, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

