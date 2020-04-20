Report: London club accelerate attempts to sign £43.5m Everton man

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is reportedly wanted by Chelsea.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea have intensified their interest in signing Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford whenever the transfer market opens.

It's claimed that Pickford will cost over €50million (£43.5million), and Chelsea have initiated contact – presumably with agents rather than Everton themselves – to discuss a deal.

Blues boss Frank Lampard is thought to be unconvinced by Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Chelsea look set to cut their losses on the Spaniard, less than two years since they made him the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

Chelsea would naturally need to find a replacement given that Willy Caballero isn't the future or even the present for Chelsea, so a big-money addition seems likely.

Lampard has developed young English players like Fikayo Tomori, Reece James, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham this season, so it's not a huge shock to see him target Pickford too.

Pickford's own form has been criticised though, and he was at risk of losing his England spot to Dean Henderson or Nick Pope before EURO 2020 was delayed by a year.

That makes the next 12 months hugely important for Pickford. He needs to get back to his best next season to keep that spot with England, so a move to Chelsea – with new surroundings and a new staff – will either be a huge risk or just what he needs.

It's hard to see big-money deals going through though given the global pandemic, so we're ruling this one as unlikely for now, even if Chelsea do hold an interest in Pickford.