Report: London club accelerate attempts to sign £43.5m Everton man

Olly Dawes
Carlo Ancelotti (L) of Everton and Frank Lampard during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2020 in London, England.
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is reportedly wanted by Chelsea.

Everton's Jordan Pickford during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea have intensified their interest in signing Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford whenever the transfer market opens.

It's claimed that Pickford will cost over €50million (£43.5million), and Chelsea have initiated contact – presumably with agents rather than Everton themselves – to discuss a deal.

Blues boss Frank Lampard is thought to be unconvinced by Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Chelsea look set to cut their losses on the Spaniard, less than two years since they made him the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

 

Chelsea would naturally need to find a replacement given that Willy Caballero isn't the future or even the present for Chelsea, so a big-money addition seems likely.

Lampard has developed young English players like Fikayo Tomori, Reece James, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham this season, so it's not a huge shock to see him target Pickford too.

Pickford's own form has been criticised though, and he was at risk of losing his England spot to Dean Henderson or Nick Pope before EURO 2020 was delayed by a year.

Jordan Pickford of Everton acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on March 01, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

That makes the next 12 months hugely important for Pickford. He needs to get back to his best next season to keep that spot with England, so a move to Chelsea – with new surroundings and a new staff – will either be a huge risk or just what he needs.

It's hard to see big-money deals going through though given the global pandemic, so we're ruling this one as unlikely for now, even if Chelsea do hold an interest in Pickford.

Carlo Ancelotti (L) of Everton and Frank Lampard during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2020 in London, England.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

