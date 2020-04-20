Report: Liverpool lurking as £52m star could sign extension

The Liverpool-linked midfielder is reportedly earmarked to sign a new deal.

There's been a new development in the future of reported Liverpool target Marcelo Brozovic.

The European champions have reportedly already touched base with the Inter Milan midfielder about coming to Anfield when the transfer window opens.

Calciomercato claimed that the Italian giants weren't concerned about Brozovic - who has a £52 million release clause - moving to Liverpool.

And the same publication has now reported that Inter are trying to extend his contract, which expires in 2022.

The report adds that the Merseyside club are 'waiting in the background' and 'observing the situation'.

The 27-year-old, who is primarily a defensive midfielder, wouldn't be guaranteed first-team football under Jurgen Klopp and Fabinho's presence at Liverpool will surely contribute to his decision.

Despite a mixed last few months, the Brazilian has been a world-class performer under the German manager since joining in 2018, and played a huge role in their Champions League success last season.

Brozovic, a World Cup finalist in 2018, is a fine player, but he might not be an upgrade on big Fabinho and if the Croat has a choice between joining the Reds and signing a new deal at San Siro, the latter is probably the smarter option.