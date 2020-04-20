Report: Crystal Palace star could replace Arsenal target at eight-time league champions

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are reportedly signing Layvin Kurzawa from Ligue 1 leaders PSG - will Patrick Van Aanholt be heading out of the Premier League?

Paris Saint-Germain have identified Crystal Palace star Patrick Van Aanholt as the replacement for Arsenal bound Layvin Kurzawa, according to the Eindhovens Dagblad.

It seems that, while one international left-back arrives in London, another could be heading in the opposite direction.

After months of speculation, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are closing in on a deal which will see one of European football’s most decorated defenders arrive at the Emirates on a free transfer.

TodoFichajes claims that Kurzawa has already agreed a five-year deal with The Gunners with a three-time Ligue 1 champion promising to bring a real winning mentality to a youthful and rather meek Arsenal squad.

If reports from Holland are to be believed, Arsenal’s bargain swoop could have major repercussions across the city at Crystal Palace. After all, PSG will move for Van Aanholt when Kurzawa’s contract expires – and The Eagles may be forced to cash in on a long-running fans’ favourite given that the former Chelsea youngster is due to become a free agent in 2021.

Van Aanholt has been one of the first names on Palace’s team sheet for three years now with this most modern of full-backs proving to be one of the club’s most influential attackers thanks to his perfectly-timed raids down the left-hand side.

The Dutchman’s exit would leave a big hole in Roy Hodgson’s side – and Palace will be under no illusions that a once-in-a-lifetime move to PSG could be too good to turn down.