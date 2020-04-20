Quick links

Report claims assist-machine defender isn't signing for Arsenal or Tottenham despite rumours

Olly Dawes
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Achraf Hakimi.

According to AS, Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi is set to complete a return to Borussia Dortmund despite links with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

It's claimed that Hakimi is expected to agree a move back to Dortmund whenever the transfer window actually opens, with the global pandemic something of an issue for now.

It seems likely that Hakimi will only be allowed to leave Real on loan again, though it wouldn't be a surprise to see Dortmund launch a permanent bid either.

 

Hakimi is currently on loan at Dortmund and has been for almost two years now, but has particularly impressed this season with seven goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

Primarily a right back, the Moroccan came up through the Real ranks before heading on loan to Dortmund, where he has shown that he has the quality to eventually replace Dani Carvajal as Real's first-choice right back.

A third season on loan at Dortmund helps him continue his development before returning to the Spanish capital, but it will serve as a major blow for both Arsenal and Tottenham.

Bladi.net in Morocco recently claimed that both North London clubs were interested in signing Hakimi, with Mikel Arteta and Jose Mourinho potentially in the market for a new right back this summer.

Hakimi's attacking ability would have made him a strong target for either side, but his two years with Dortmund appear to have placed the German side ahead in the race, leaving Arsenal and Tottenham to go back to the drawing board.

