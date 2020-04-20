Quick links

Report claims £40m Arsenal and Spurs target has verbal agreement to join club

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Arkadiusz Milik.

According to a report on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli (quoted by Calciomercato), reported Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Arkadiusz Milik has a verbal agreement to join Juventus.

The Poland international has been linked with a move away from Napoli.

Calcio Napoli 24 reported last month how Arsenal and Spurs were keen, with the player valued at around the £40 million mark.

Napoli are going through a tricky spell with the club set to miss out on Champions League football.

Players like Fabian Ruiz, Kalidou Koulibaly and Dries Mertens have been linked with exits, but it seems Milik could be the first one out the door.

Calciomercato claim Juve have already opened talks with Napoli over a deal. And Milik is said to have given the Serie A champions the thumbs up to joining.

 

The 26-year-old forward has scored nine league goals in 16 Serie A appearances for Napoli this season, while finding the net in a further three Champions League games.

Milik averages 3.4 shots and 0.9 key passes per league game (Whoscored).

Arsenal may have targeted the Polish forward as a potential alternative to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who could be sold this summer.

Aubameyang’s contract at Arsenal expires in 2021. The Gunners may be better off selling him now rather than lose him for free in 15 months.

Tottenham, meanwhile, must look at signing an alternative to Harry Kane. The England international’s injury has further highlighted the lack of quality in his absence.

Milik may now be off the cards. But, the Premier League duo will have plenty of time to mull over alternatives during the current Covid-19 suspension.

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

