Report: Arsenal and Everton line up deals for £30m, Russia-based star

Premier League clubs are queueing up for Zenit St Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and Carlo Ancelotti's Everton linked.

Arsenal and Everton have shown an interest in signing Zenit St Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun this summer, according to AreaNapoli.

While the summer transfer window remains shrouded in mystery amid the ongoing health crisis which is likely to have a huge financial impact on the global game, that has not stopped clubs, scouts and sporting directors from putting their recruitment plans in place.

 

Azmoun has produced 14 goals in 29 games this season for Zenit and it is this impressive form which has clubs from all over England showing an interest. Days after AreaNapoli linked Leicester City and West Ham United with the £30 million frontman, the same publication has now thrown Arsenal and Everton into the mix.

Interestingly, Carlo Ancelotti is expected to go-head-to-head with the club that sacked him in the autumn for Azmoun’s signature with Napoli identifying the so-called ‘Iranian Messi’ as a potential replacement for Arkadiusz Milik.

Over in north London, it is no secret that Arsenal are scouring the market for attacking reinforcements with both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who are due to become free agents in 2021, tipped to depart sooner rather than later.

At £30 million, Azmoun may be one of the few strikers around who both has the potential to lead the line for The Gunnersand falls within their financial parameters.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

