Report: Agent working to sell £71m Ancelotti favourite amid Arsenal and Everton links

Arsenal and Everton have been linked with James Rodriguez.

According to AS, agent Jorge Mendes is now listening to offers for playmaker James Rodriguez amid claims Everton want the Real Madrid man.

It's claimed that Rodriguez is one of six players Real are hoping to offload this summer, alongside Nacho Fernandez, Alvaro Odriozola, Lucas Vazquez, Gareth Bale and Mariano Diaz.

Agent Mendes is now listening to offers for the Colombian star, with plans already being made for him to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer – or at least whenever the transfer market opens.

The global health crisis may just make his exit a little more difficult, but he should have three suitors in the Premier League in Arsenal, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Marca recently claimed that Rodriguez appreciates Arsenal's interest in him, but the standout candidates are actually Everton – and it's no great surprise.

Rodriguez worked with Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti at Real and Bayern Munich, and also wanted to join him at Napoli last summer, so reuniting at Everton now seems feasible.

Wolves are believed to be keen too given their ties to Mendes, but Everton may well fancy their chance of landing the 28-year-old, who has played just seven league games this season.

Real paid £71million to sign Rodriguez six years ago, but will likely sell for a major loss this summer, and Mendes taking these steps to find him a new club.